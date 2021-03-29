Deutsche Bank eliminates COO role in management overhaul
Mar. 29, 2021 10:42 AM ETDeutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)DBBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Deutsche Bank (DB -3.1%) confirms that Frank Kuhnke, its chief operating officer, will leave the company as the bank reorganizes its management and eliminates COO as a separate management board function.
- Also, Fabrizio Campelli will take over management board-level responsibility for the corporate and investment bank from CEO Christian Sewing.
- As a result, responsibility for the Chief Transformation Office is transferred to Rebecca Short, who will join the management board, from Campelli.
- Bloomberg had previously reported that Kuhnke would leave and Campelli would head Deutsche Bank's investment banking unit.
- Michael Ilgner, global head of HR, will also oversee Global Real Estate in the management revamp, and Bernd Leukert, management board member responsible for Technology, Data, and Innovation, will take responsibility for the remaining COO areas.
- Also Chief Risk Officer Stuart Lewis notified the firm of his intention to leave by the 2022 annual general meeting. In light of his departure, DB will add compliance and anti-financial crime to the duties of Chief Administrative Officer Stefan Simon, who will combine those areas with legal and regulatory affairs.
- "We have refocused our business on the areas where we enjoy a leading position and, with the utmost rigor, we reduced costs and strengthened our balance sheet," Sewing said in a statement. "We are now realigning our management team accordingly. We want to focus even more closely on our clients, our businesses and our cross-divisional strategic priorities."
- Earlier, Deutsche Bank is reported as one of the banks affected by the collapse of Bill Hwang hedge fund Archegos Capital. DB's shares, as well as other bank stocks, are falling on that news.