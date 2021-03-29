Southern Power acquires 14th wind project

Mar. 29, 2021 10:43 AM ETThe Southern Company (SO)SOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Southern Co. (SO +0.3%) agrees to acquire a majority stake in the 300 MW Deuel Harvest Wind Farm in South Dakota from Invenergy for an undisclosed sum, a month after the project achieved commercial operation.
  • The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility are being sold under two separate power purchase agreements, a 25-year agreement with Great River Energy and a 15-year deal with Xcel Energy.
  • Deuel Harvest is Southern's 14th wind project, lifting the company's wind portfolio to 2,533 MW of generation and the total renewable fleet to 4,928 MW, consisting of 43 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction.
  • With a 4.3% yield and 4.5%-5.5% annual earnings growth, Southern is positioned to meet a 10% annual total return threshold over the next decade, Kody's Dividends writes in a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.