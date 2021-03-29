Southern Power acquires 14th wind project
- Southern Co. (SO +0.3%) agrees to acquire a majority stake in the 300 MW Deuel Harvest Wind Farm in South Dakota from Invenergy for an undisclosed sum, a month after the project achieved commercial operation.
- The electricity and associated renewable energy credits generated by the facility are being sold under two separate power purchase agreements, a 25-year agreement with Great River Energy and a 15-year deal with Xcel Energy.
- Deuel Harvest is Southern's 14th wind project, lifting the company's wind portfolio to 2,533 MW of generation and the total renewable fleet to 4,928 MW, consisting of 43 solar and wind facilities operating or under construction.
