Ackman: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings won’t do Q1 M&A deal, but firm plans second SPAC (update)
Mar. 29, 2021 10:45 AM ETPershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH)PSHZF, PSTHBy: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) wrote in its annual report Monday that its hot SPAC Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (NYSE:PSTH) won’t be announcing an M&A deal before Q1 ends Wednesday. But the parent firm added that it still plans to launch a Pershing Square Tontine Holdings II.
- “While we previously believed that we would be able to announce a potential transaction by the end of this quarter, we will not be in a position to do so,” Pershing Square chief Bill Ackman wrote in the report. “We do not intend to make any announcements about PSTH’s transaction progress until we enter into a definitive agreement.”
- PSTH was trading some 2.2% lower on the news at $23.90 shortly after 11:30 a.m. ET. Similarly, parent firm Pershing Square, which lists in London but also trades thinly on the U.S. OTC market, was changing hands in the United States at $34.97, down 0.9% on the session.
- Ackman also reiterated plans to create a second special purpose acquisition company called Pershing Square Tontine Holdings II, which has been previously publicly reported.
- He said the new SPAC will give existing PSTH shareholders and those with money in Pershing Square funds preference in investing in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings II. That presumably means they’ll be able to buy shares as part of the IPO process rather than waiting for the special purpose acquisition company to begin public trading.
- “We believe it is appropriate for the right to invest in PSTH2 to be owned by our current PSTH shareholders, including PSH and the Pershing Square private funds,” Ackman wrote. “We like the idea of providing investors who backed us in PSTH with the opportunity to invest in PSTH2 without paying a premium to its cash-in-trust value.”
- However, the financier said the new SPAC will only launch “after PSTH completes a business combination transaction.”
- In the meantime, Ackman wrote that Pershing Square is enjoying “a substantial mark-to-market gain” on its large investment in PSTH, which has risen some 20% since going public at $20 a share last summer.
- Pershing Square and its affiliates have a forward purchase agreement in place to buy $1B to $3B of PSTH stock. Pershing Square Funds also hold a sponsor warrant entitling them to buy 5.95% of any future fully diluted business combination at $24 a share following an M&A deal.
- Ackman noted that PSTH “is trading at a premium to its $20 per share cash in trust, driven, we believe, by PSTH’s highly favorable and differentiated shareholder/merger friendly structure and our investors’ expectation that PSTH will create substantial shareholder value from its initial business combination.”
- “Eight months since PSTH’s launch, we remain convinced that an investment in PSTH will generate highly attractive long-term returns, even from PSTH’s current stock price,” he wrote. “If we are successful in completing such a transaction, we expect that PSTH will be an important contributor to [Pershing Square Holdings'] shorter-term and long-term performance.”
