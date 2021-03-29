SANUWAVE Health inks exclusive distribution deal with Kingdom Brother

  • SANUWAVE Health (OTCQB:SNWV +3.0%) has entered into an agreement with Kingdom Brother to be the exclusive multinational distributor of the company’s dermaPACE, UltraMIST, and WoundShield energy-based medical systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam.
  • The three-year agreement includes annual minimum purchase commitments and a fixed transfer price for the three systems.
  • According to the International Diabetes Federation, the Western Pacific region, which includes the countries covered in the agreement, has the second highest prevalence of diabetes in the world at 11.4%, which provides a major source of wound care patients for SANUWAVE’s energy-based medical systems.
