Facebook rises 1.8% as Deutsche Bank raises target on positive catalyst path
Mar. 29, 2021 11:06 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is 1.8% higher in the wake of a bullish target price hike from Deutsche Bank.
- The bank is raising estimates for the first quarter and full year, pointing to "more confidence on the back of positive feedback from the ad community, multiple encouraging data sets on ad prices and spending trends, delays to Apple iOS privacy changes and positive recent commentary from FB's CEO."
- Investors' focus was on the effects on Facebook of Apple's device-ID changes, but that's starting to shift away toward the ad recovery story and a pivot toward more e-commerce in Facebook's platform, analyst Lloyd Walmsley says.
- Deutsche Bank says it would add to positions with visibility for a catalyst path that includes "benefits from the largest round of stimulus checks to date, more tests of non-skippable Stories ads, and the potential for FB to start monetizing Reels."
- It's raised its price target to $385 from $355, implying 34% upside.
- Street analysts are Very Bullish on Facebook now, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. The stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
- Research from Aisle Rocket indicates that Facebook's ad-rate CPMs have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, and are still on a growth path.