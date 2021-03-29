Philips joins hands with Orbita to create AI-assistants for patient engagement

  • Royal Philips (PHG -0.8%) and Orbita to co-create next-generation conversational virtual assistants for Philips’ consumer health and patient support applications.
  • Orbita is a U.S.-based company and an innovative provider of conversational artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare.
  • The agreement will see Orbita’s technology rolled out to digital health applications that enhance the patient experience with the human touch needed for effective remote patient engagement.
  • Philips owns a minority interest in Orbita through its Health Technology Venture Fund since May of 2020.
  • “With the acceleration in the adoption of telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic, AI-enabled voice services, virtual assistants and chatbots are already playing an enabling role in driving 24/7 access to healthcare, enhancing patient engagement, and improving clinical efficiency. Orbita is a not only a leader and innovator in voice and chat-powered virtual assistants that deliver the human touch needed in healthcare, but also a company that can keep up with the rapid pace of telehealth innovation that Philips is determined to pursue.” comments Henk van Houten, CTO and Head of Philips Research.
