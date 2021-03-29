Michaels Cos. drops after receiving no bids in go-shop period
Mar. 29, 2021 11:29 AM ETThe Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK)MIKBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Michaels Cos. (NASDAQ:MIK) fell 0.5% after it revealed in a filing that it received no offers during its go-shop period, which expired on Saturday, after it agreed to be sold to Apollo earlier this month for $22/share.
- .During the go-shop period, Michaels adviser UBS contacted approximately seven strategic parties and about ighteen financial parties about a potential transaction. The Company did not receive any alternative acquisition proposals or offers to acquire the Company during the go-shop period. according to the filing,
- Recall March 16, Michaels Cos. paring some earlier gains as Party A not going to bid.