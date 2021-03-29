UK antitrust watchdog approves Uber's acquisition of Autocab
Mar. 29, 2021
- The Competition and Markets Authority concludes its probe into Uber's (NYSE:UBER) acquisition of booking and dispatch software company Autocab, finding that there's "only limited indirect competition" between the companies.
- Uber purchased Autocab last year for undisclosed terms. Autocab's technology allows private hire and tax operators the ability to offer rides through an app. Uber plans to use the tech to connect riders to transportation in areas where legacy Uber services aren't available.
- Recent news: Earlier this month, Uber said it would reclassify its more than 70,000 UK drivers as workers after a court decision.