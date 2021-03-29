Sinopec to raise capex, refinery runs this year in pandemic rebound
Mar. 29, 2021 11:36 AM ETChina Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SNP)SNPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Sinopec (SNP +1.8%) reports its FY 2020 profit fell 42% Y/Y to 33.1B yuan ($5.1B), the lowest since 2015 and largely in line with analyst expectations, and revenue dropped 29% to 2.1T yuan ($325B).
- Sinopec says it plans to increase capital spending by 24% to 167.2B yuan ($25.55B) from 135.1B yuan in 2020 while raising refinery throughput by 5.5% this year to 250M metric tons, or ~5M bbl/day, more than making up for a 4.7% decline in 2020 as the pandemic weighed down energy demand.
- In its earnings conference call, Sinopec said it booked 28.8B yuan in provisions for asset impairments, which included 8.5B yuan for oil and gas assets due to lower prices and another 11.85B yuan handed over to a government oil price risk fund.
- Sinopec says it aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, with its near-term strategy focused on natural gas development and a long-term pivot to hydrogen.
- The company says it plans to build 100 hydrogen filling stations this year, part of its goal to set up 1,000 stations by 2025, including standalone hydrogen kiosks and those combined with traditional fuels.
- Last week, Sinopec signed a long-term purchase and sales agreement with Qatar Petroleum to buy 2M tons/year of liquefied natural gas for 10 years.