Esquire Financial partners with InComm Payments to offer Serve® American Express® Card
Mar. 29, 2021 11:39 AM ETEsquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ)ESQBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Esquire Financial (ESQ +0.8%), the financial holding company for Esquire Bank signs an exclusive agreement with InComm Payments to offer prepaid card services under the Serve® brand for Social Security Disability Insurance payments.
- InComm Payments is a global payments technology company and became the exclusive distributor of American Express's prepaid reloadable and gift card products in the U.S.
- InCOmm acquired the Serve® technology platform in 2018 and the Serve® product is offered as part of the agreement with Esquire will be a Serve® Card issued by American Express.
- "Coupling Serve's technology with Esquire's legal distribution network and related businesses will revolutionize the options available to Esquire's partners. Esquire has mapped out opportunities to improve the types of payments available to its partners, and this partnership will help remedy inefficiencies that exist in the market today, benefiting those who need it the most." said Dave Etling, SVP of InComm Healthcare and InCentives at InComm Payments.