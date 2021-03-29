Horizon Discovery extends gene modulation portfolio
Mar. 29, 2021 11:40 AM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)PKIBy: SA News Team
- PerkinElmer (PKI -0.6%) company Horizon Discovery announces that its gene editing and modulation portfolio is expanding to include a new family of CRISPR modulation (CRISPRmod) reagents for CRISPR interference (CRISPRi).
- The new reagents include the first-ever commercially available synthetic single guide RNAs for CRISPRi, as well as a patent-pending, dCas9-SALL1-SDS3 repressor available in mRNA and lentiviral formats.
- Horizon argues that, with these new technologies, researchers will have the flexibility to repress genes in almost all cell lines, over any length of time, and at any scale from single gene readouts to high-throughput studies.