Fire at auto chip supplier Renesas caused more damage than expected
Mar. 29, 2021 11:56 AM ETRenesas Electronics Corporation (RNECF)RNECF, RNECY, NXPI, STM, ON, TXNBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor6 Comments
- The recent fire at a Renesas (OTCPK:RNECF,OTCPK:RNECY) manufacturing facility affected 17 machines, six more than the company originally reported, according to a Nikkei Asian Review report.
- The company says the damage from soot was worse than initially anticipated. The fire damaged production lines that produce advanced 300mm semiconductor wafers.
- Renesas provides about one-third of the global supply of microcontroller units for the automotive industry. Two-thirds of the chips produced at the facility that had the fire were for the auto industry. Note that two out of the facility's three fabs remain in operation.
- Other auto chip companies: NXP Semiconductor (NXPI -2.4%), STMicroelectronics (STM -2.1%), ON Semi (ON -3.3%), and Texas Instruments (TXN -1.1%).
- Related: Renesas initially forecast a production pause of at least a month, but research firm TrendForce said it will be at least three months before production level ramps to pre-fire levels.