Comcast launching Disney Plus, ESPN Plus on its Xfinity platforms
Mar. 29, 2021 11:59 AM ETComcast Corporation (CMCSA), DISCMCSA, DISBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Comcast (CMCSA -0.5%) is rolling out Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (DIS -0.8%) on its Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex platforms, giving its customers an integrated approach to viewing the fast-growing streaming giant's offerings.
- In coming days, tens of millions of customers will have access to Disney Plus in the X1 user interface.
- And ESPN Plus is available now to Comcast's Flex customers via the ESPN app, with plans to arrive in X1 "in the coming weeks."
- Integration means X1/Flex customers can speak "Disney Plus" or "ESPN Plus" into their voice remotes to access the services, or use voice to call up program titles such as "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." And the programs will be integrated into Comcast-wide conten libraries.
- The Disney services now join others that are available via X1/Flex, including Peacock, Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Paramount Plus, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube, Vudu and Pandora.