Palladium price plunges as Nornickel stops water inflows at two Arctic mines
Mar. 29, 2021 By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY +3.6%) says it has stopped water inflows at its two major mines in the Siberian Arctic, and both are now on track to fully resume production in coming months.
- Nornickel partly suspended operations at the two mines last month after detecting subterranean water flowing into one of them, causing the company to cut its 2021 production forecast by 15%-20%.
- The company says the Oktyabrsky mine should fully resume production in the first 10 days of May and the Taimyrsky mine should resume in early June; the mines account for 36% of ore mined by Nornickel in Russia.
- Comex June palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) -5.1% to $2,359/oz.; Nornickel is the world's largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer.
- The flooding is just one recent problem confronted by Nornickel, which has been ordered by a Russian court to pay ~$2B in fines after last year's massive diesel spill from one of its Arctic fuel tanks.