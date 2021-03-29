Utilities are the leading sector in the S&P 500

  • The U.S. markets are trading to the downside across the board, with the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all in the negative.
  • Below is a mid-day sector summary of the S&P 500. Utilities have been the leading sector of the day, and utilities also have some positive performing exchange traded funds that have been on an upward trajectory of late.

