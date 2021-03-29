Utilities are the leading sector in the S&P 500
Mar. 29, 2021 By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The U.S. markets are trading to the downside across the board, with the S&P 500, Dow, and Nasdaq all in the negative.
- Below is a mid-day sector summary of the S&P 500. Utilities have been the leading sector of the day, and utilities also have some positive performing exchange traded funds that have been on an upward trajectory of late.
- Each ETF below shows the daily percentage move along with its month-to-date return.
- S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLU) +0.84%, +9.82%.
- Utilities ETF Vanguard (NYSEARCA:VPU) +0.73%, +9.50%.
- US Utilities Ishares ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) +0.68%, +9.87%.
- Utilities Alphadex ETF FT (NYSEARCA:FXU) +0.61%, +11.79%.
- Fidelity Utilities MSCI ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) +0.54%, +9.43%.
- Examine how major averages are looking for direction in today’s trading as financial stocks take the brunt of selling pressure after the blowout of Archegos Capital.