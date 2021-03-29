Tuya pares some of its post-IPO gains
Mar. 29, 2021 12:34 PM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)TUYABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Chinese IoT software company Tuya (TUYA) ADRs went public on the NYSE last Thursday and closed the first day up 19%. The company surged 29% on Friday.
- The IPO raised $915M and closes today.
- The Tencent-backed company is paring some of last weeks gains. TUYA is currently down 11.9% to $21.72.
- Deeper dive: "TUYA has produced strong topline revenue and gross profit growth, but has generated high operating losses and the IPO appears highly priced, so I'll watch it from the sidelines," wrote Seeking Alpha's Donovan Jones wrote earlier this month.