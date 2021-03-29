New York sports betting hopes fade a bit
Mar. 29, 2021 12:54 PM ETDraftKings Inc. (DKNG), RSI, PDYPYDKNG, PENN, WIMHY, RSI, MGM, PDYPYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor33 Comments
- The latest comments from New York politicians on sports betting legislation appear to be more pessimistic than they were a few weeks ago, according to Deutsche Bank.
- The read from analyst Carlo Santarelli and team is that there are too many agendas and too little time to get all the issues sorted out during the current legislative budget session.
- Some of the companies that could benefit from sports betting in New York include DraftKings (DKNG -5.5%), Barstool owner Penn National Gaming (PENN -7.2%) privately-held Empire Resorts, William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY -0.1%), Rush Street Interactive (RSI -2.0%), PointsBet PBTHF, MGM Resorts (MGM -1.6%) and Fanduel owner Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY -1.9%).
- Sports betting stocks cooled off last week after an extended rally.