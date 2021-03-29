Mirum’s marketing application for maralixibat in Alagille syndrome accepted by FDA
Mar. 29, 2021 1:34 PM ETMirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)MIRMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM +5.1%) announced that its New Drug Application (“NDA”) for maralixibat was accepted by the FDA to treat cholestatic pruritus in patients aged one year and older with Alagille syndrome.
- With the priority review granted and having completed rolling NDA submission in January 2021, the marketing application for maralixibat has an FDA action date of September 29, 2021.
- The FDA is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee for the decision, Mirum said in a statement.
- Maralixibat is an orally administered experimental therapy that can reduce bile acid-mediated liver damage and related effects and complications. Alagille syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that can lead to bile accumulation in the liver and ultimately progressive liver disease.
- Its marketing application is supported by the data from the Phase 2b ICONIC study which demonstrated a statistically significant decline in serum bile acid and pruritis at weeks 18 and 48 versus placebo.