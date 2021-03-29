Mirum’s marketing application for maralixibat in Alagille syndrome accepted by FDA

Mar. 29, 2021 1:34 PM ETMirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM)MIRMBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM +5.1%) announced that its New Drug Application (“NDA”) for maralixibat was accepted by the FDA to treat cholestatic pruritus in patients aged one year and older with Alagille syndrome.
  • With the priority review granted and having completed rolling NDA submission in January 2021, the marketing application for maralixibat has an FDA action date of September 29, 2021.
  • The FDA is not currently planning to hold an advisory committee for the decision, Mirum said in a statement.
  • Maralixibat is an orally administered experimental therapy that can reduce bile acid-mediated liver damage and related effects and complications. Alagille syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that can lead to bile accumulation in the liver and ultimately progressive liver disease.
  • Its marketing application is supported by the data from the Phase 2b ICONIC study which demonstrated a statistically significant decline in serum bile acid and pruritis at weeks 18 and 48 versus placebo.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.