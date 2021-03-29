Despite spike on COVID-19 therapy data, J.P. Morgan remains neutral on Humanigen
Mar. 29, 2021 1:58 PM ETHumanigen, Inc. (HGEN)HGENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
- While shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) are up 54.1% to $21.56 in afternoon trading, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph is maintaining his neutral rating and $21 price target.
- This morning, the company released positive phase 3 data on COVID-19 therapy candidate lenzilumab.
- "Despite supporting clinical benefit over standard of care, the data are limited in their differentiation from other biologic immuno-suppressive regimes available for offlabel use in the indication (namely [Roche/Genentech's Actemra], per NIH guidelines," Joseph writes.
- He sees the pricing potential of lenzilumab between $4.5k and $6k per patient.
- Joseph views today's upside as "somewhat overdone."