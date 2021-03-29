Despite spike on COVID-19 therapy data, J.P. Morgan remains neutral on Humanigen

Mar. 29, 2021 1:58 PM ETHumanigen, Inc. (HGEN)HGENBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • While shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) are up 54.1% to $21.56 in afternoon trading, J.P. Morgan analyst Eric Joseph is maintaining his neutral rating and $21 price target.
  • This morning, the company released positive phase 3 data on COVID-19 therapy candidate lenzilumab.
  • "Despite supporting clinical benefit over standard of care, the data are limited in their differentiation from other biologic immuno-suppressive regimes available for offlabel use in the indication (namely [Roche/Genentech's Actemra], per NIH guidelines," Joseph writes.
  • He sees the pricing potential of lenzilumab between $4.5k and $6k per patient.
  • Joseph views today's upside as "somewhat overdone."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.