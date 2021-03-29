Despite current beatdown, Needham sees 184% upside in fuboTV's bull case
- FuboTV (FUBO -3.2%) is still on the decline today - along with other stocks that saw large block trades on Friday, and those being tied to reported liquidation by Archegos Capital - but Needham is reiterating its bullish stance and highlighting the high end of upside in the stock.
- The firm is maintaining a Buy rating and has a $60 price target, now implying a robust 184% upside.
- Needham is focused on the bull case for fuboTV, which includes a wide variety of factors: exposure to connected TV growth, along with consumer demand trends; its pricing vs. rivals; revenue diversification; execution; and long-term upside optionality from sports betting.
- The last week has seen shares fall more than 30%.
- Wall Street analysts are Bullish on fuboTV on the whole, as are Seeking Alpha authors; the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.