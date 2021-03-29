Adamas announces new peer-reviewed data to support Gocovri benefit in Parkinson’s

  • Disclosing new data from two pivotal, Phase 3 clinical studies, Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS -5.1%) said that its FDA approved therapy Gocovri (amantadine) to treat dyskinesia in Parkinson’s disease demonstrated an additional 2.9 hours ON time without dyskinesia in PD patients.
  • The article containing data was published in the peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Neurology.
  • With Gocovri, the daily time patients spent ON without any dyskinesia has more than doubled from 3.9 hours a day at baseline to 8.4 hours at Week 12. Those treated with Gocovri experienced an additional 2.9 hours ON time without dyskinesia compared to placebo.
  • The adverse events for Gocovri were in line with the known safety profile of amantadine, the company said.
  • Gocovri is an FDA-approved therapy for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with PD receiving levodopa-based therapy.
  • In February, Adamas announced its FDA approval for the expanded use as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with PD who experience OFF episodes such as reemergence of stiffness, rigidity, and tremors.
