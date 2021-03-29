Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario gains on takeover speculation (update)

  • Update 3:52pm: Adds OMAB comment.
  • Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) gained 2.4% on speculation that the company was in "advanced" talks to be acquired by Servicios de Tecnología Aeroportuaria.
  • The price being discussed for OMAB is around $54/ADS, according to Street Insider, which cited an unidentified source.
  • OMAB responded to Seeking Alpha comment and said it had no knowledge of the source. OMAB did point out a filing from Fintech Holdings from late December that explains that Fintech has considered a tender offer for Series B shares of OMAB that wouldn't exceed 40% of the shares.
  • As of the end of December, Fintech had not pursued a tender offer and didn't expect to be in a position to do so before the final week of January.
  • Recall Feb. 17, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte EPADS misses by $0.05, beats on revenue.
