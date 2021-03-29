Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario gains on takeover speculation (update)
Mar. 29, 2021 2:13 PM ETGrupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB)OMABBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Update 3:52pm: Adds OMAB comment.
- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) gained 2.4% on speculation that the company was in "advanced" talks to be acquired by Servicios de Tecnología Aeroportuaria.
- The price being discussed for OMAB is around $54/ADS, according to Street Insider, which cited an unidentified source.
- OMAB responded to Seeking Alpha comment and said it had no knowledge of the source. OMAB did point out a filing from Fintech Holdings from late December that explains that Fintech has considered a tender offer for Series B shares of OMAB that wouldn't exceed 40% of the shares.
- As of the end of December, Fintech had not pursued a tender offer and didn't expect to be in a position to do so before the final week of January.
