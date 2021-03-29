Lululemon Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 29, 2021 5:35 PM ETLululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)LULUBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.48 (+8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.66B (+18.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LULU has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.