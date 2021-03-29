Gritstone starts dosing in early-stage COVID-19 vaccine study

  • Gritstone Oncology (GRTS -8.9%) announced that the first person was dosed in a Phase 1 study for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate under its “CORAL” program which is supported by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
  • The multicenter, open-label, dose- and age-escalation study is designed to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the CORAL COVID-19 vaccine candidate in healthy adult volunteers.
  • Heterologous and homologous booster shots with adenoviral vector and/or SAM vector expressing either SARS-CoV-2 Spike alone or Spike plus additional SARS-CoV-2 T cell epitopes will also be evaluated in parallel design, the company said.
  • “We hope and expect to see strong neutralizing antibodies to Spike, as well as CD8+ T cell responses to both Spike and additional viral antigens, which may provide clinical protection against emerging Spike variants,” noted Daniel Hoft, M.D. the lead investigator of the study.
  • Preliminary data from the study are anticipated in mid-2021, and a Phase 2 study is likely to start later this year to evaluate the vaccine candidate as a booster shot to the first-generation vaccines.
  • Early this year, Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology citing competitive headwinds in the COVID-19 vaccine space.
