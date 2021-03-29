Cal-Maine Foods dividend resumption called a strong sign by BofA

Mar. 29, 2021
  • Bank of America keeps a Buy rating on Cal-Maine Foods (CALM -1.8%) after taking in the FQ3 earnings report.
  • "CALM has now covered cumulative losses related to soft market conditions in CY19-CY20 and was able to declare a $0.034/sh dividend as part of the company’s variable dividend policy," notes BofA. The firm takes the dividend payout as a positive sign for industry fundamentals and keeps a price objective of $47 on the stock, based off a 2.1X 2022 price-to-book multiple.
  • "We still see an attractive industry setup as foodservice channels recover," says BofA on the setup for CALM.
  • See more details on Cal-Maine's earnings report.
