Texas Capital Bancshares stock drops 13% in heavy trading (updated)
Mar. 29, 2021 3:42 PM ETTexas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)TCBIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) stock sinks 13% on volume of 6.36M shares in late trading, more than 10 times its three-month average daily volume of 561K.
- TCBI didn't immediately return a call requesting comment.
- It's possible a large holder unwinding their position may be weighing on the stock, according to a BofA Securities note; the size of the position "remains unclear," the note said. (updated 3:47 PM ET)
- Nomura Holdings, which warned of substantial losses from transactions with a U.S. client, held 2.18M shares of TCBI as of Dec. 31, 2020, according to its latest 13F filing, or 4.3% of TCBI's 50.47M shares of common stock outstanding at that date.
- Nomura, along with other large prime brokers, was one of the banks selling large blocks of trades last week for Archegos Capital, the family office of Bill Hwang that was forced to liquidate, according to reports.