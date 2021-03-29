Oil climbs as attention shifts from Suez to rollover of OPEC production cuts
- Crude oil prices edged higher, as traders expect shipping delays to persist for weeks even as the giant container ship was freed earlier today in the Suez Canal.
- Also, Reuters reported that Russia was expected to support stable oil production from OPEC+ ahead of a meeting with the group later this week.
- May WTI (CL1:COM) closed +1% to $61.56/bbl, the highest front-month contract finish since March 17, and May Brent (CO1:COM) settled +0.6% to $64.98/bbl.
- While the release of the tanker frees the bottleneck of oil and petroleum products, "due to the large number of vessels that have accumulated, it could still be days or weeks until the canal is fully back to normal operations," says Rystad Energy's Louise Dickson.
- Also, "oil loadings, as well as some oil demand could be affected as manufacturers may have to close or pause production as they wait for delayed goods to arrive at plants," Dickson says.
- Meanwhile, traders already are shifting their attention to OPEC's April 1 meeting, where Russia is seen supporting broadly stable oil output by the group in May while it seeks a relatively small output hike for itself to meet rising seasonal demand.
- Limiting price gains, some European countries struggling with increased COVID-19 infections have tightened lockdown restrictions, and fuel demand across the continent remains weak; however, the U.K.'s stay-at-home lockdown order ended today.