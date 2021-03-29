Maxar delivers solar chassis for NASA's Psyche mission

Mar. 29, 2021 4:11 PM ETMaxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR)MAXRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has delivered the Solar Electric Propulsion Chassis to NASA and its Jet Propulsion Laboratory for use in NASA's Psyche Mission.
  • That mission is set to launch in August 2022 to explore an asteroid orbiting between Mars and Jupiter - likely made largely of metal, and which may be core material from an early planet.
  • The chassis is based on Maxar's 1300-class platform, its smallest and lighted graphite platform. Roughly the size of a small car, it's combined with a medium-sized solar array, a high-gain antenna and the company's latest solar electric propulsion system.
  • Maxar is also leveraging both the 1300-class platform and the SEP technology for the NASA Gateway Power and Propulsion Element under the Artemis Program.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.