Maxar delivers solar chassis for NASA's Psyche mission
Mar. 29, 2021 Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR) By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has delivered the Solar Electric Propulsion Chassis to NASA and its Jet Propulsion Laboratory for use in NASA's Psyche Mission.
- That mission is set to launch in August 2022 to explore an asteroid orbiting between Mars and Jupiter - likely made largely of metal, and which may be core material from an early planet.
- The chassis is based on Maxar's 1300-class platform, its smallest and lighted graphite platform. Roughly the size of a small car, it's combined with a medium-sized solar array, a high-gain antenna and the company's latest solar electric propulsion system.
- Maxar is also leveraging both the 1300-class platform and the SEP technology for the NASA Gateway Power and Propulsion Element under the Artemis Program.