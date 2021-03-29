Merck's Keytruda fails to win FDA expanded approval for breast cancer indication
Mar. 29, 2021 4:33 PM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)By: SA News Team8 Comments
- The U.S. FDA has declined to approve the supplemental Biologics License Application ((sBLA)) for Merck's blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda for the treatment of certain patients with high-risk early-stage triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- The FDA decision is for the treatment of the condition using Keytuda in combination with chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, then continuing as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery.
- The application was based on pCR data and early interim event-free survival (EFS) findings from the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-522 trial, which is continuing to evaluate for EFS.
- Keytruda has been one of Merck's biggest revenue generators in recent years and has amassed approvals to treat several indications in the United States, including lung, head and neck, esophageal and breast cancers.
- The company highlighted that the agency's decision does not impact any current approved indications for KEYTRUDA, including for the treatment of patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥10), as determined by an FDA-approved test.