Pershing Square proposes expanding board with three nominees
Mar. 29, 2021
- Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) nominates Tope Lawani, Rupert Morley, and Tracy Palandjian for election to the company's board, a move that would expand the board to seven members.
- Lawani, a Nigerian national, is co-founding and managing partner of Helios Investment Partners and co-CEO and director of Helios Fairfax Partners.
- Morley is a trustee of Comic Relief and chair of its investment advisory committee; he has served as chairman and CEO of Rococo Chocolates since 2017.
- Tracy Palandjian is co-founder and CEO of Social Finance, a non-profit organization focused on developing and managing investments that generate social impact and financial return. Before that, she was a managing director at consulting firm The Parthenon Group for 11 years.