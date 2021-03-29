Texas Capital raised to Outperform as stock decline makes TBV multiple cheap

Mar. 29, 2021 5:36 PM ETTexas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)TCBIBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • KBW analyst Brady Gailey upgrades Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) to Outperform from Market Perform after the stock has dropped 17% in the past two sessions and now trades at only 1.3x current tangible book value vs. ~2.0X for its Texas peers.
  • The recent stock decline may be due to a forced liquidation/margin call of one of TCBI's largest shareholders, Gailey writes in a note to clients.
  • "We like the changes TCBI's new CEO Rob Holmes has already made and believe more good changes are coming, such as improved profitability and better risk management," the analyst said.
  • Earlier, Texas Capital Bancshares stock drops 13% in heavy trading
