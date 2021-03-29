Biden unveils big push for offshore wind projects
- The Biden administration today unveiled a goal to expand U.S. offshore wind energy in the coming decade by opening new areas to development, accelerating permits and increasing public financing for projects.
- The plan sets a target to deploy 30 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030, which the administration says will power 10M homes and cut 78M metric tons/year of carbon dioxide.
- One of the first steps in the plan will be to open a new offshore wind energy development zone in the New York Bight, an area between Long Island and New Jersey, with a lease auction later this year.
- The administration says it is accelerating the permitting process for the Ocean Wind project off New Jersey's southern coast, the first of what it hopes are 10 reviews starting this year; in December, Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) bought a 25% stake in the project from Ørsted North America.
- Europe is well ahead of the U.S. in wind development, and many of the ompanies currently developing U.S. projects are European, including Norway's Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Denmark's Orsted, and a joint venture between Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) - the U.S. arm of Spain's Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY) - and Denmark's Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners.
- ETFs: FAN, ICLN, QCLN, PBW
- PSEG is one of the most aggressive U.S. utility companies in investing into renewable energy, but shares look a bit richly valued compared to peers, Power Hedge writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.