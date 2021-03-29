First Cobalt to sell up to 100% of Ontario refinery production
Mar. 29, 2021 1:49 PM ETElectra Battery Materials Corporation (FTSSF)FTSSFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF +7.2%) says it signed a five-year offtake agreement with cobalt trading firm Stratton Metal Resources for the sale of future cobalt sulfate production from the First Cobalt refinery in Ontario.
- First Cobalt says it will have the option to sell up to 100% of its annual cobalt sulfate production to Stratton Metals once its refinery is in production.
- The company says the five-year offtake contract matches the expected term of a project debt facility being negotiated as well as long-term arrangements for refinery feedstock.
- First Cobalt's Ontario refinery should be able to produce 25K metric tons/year of battery-grade cobalt sulfate, Peter Arendas writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.