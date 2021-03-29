First Cobalt to sell up to 100% of Ontario refinery production

  • First Cobalt (OTCQX:FTSSF +7.2%) says it signed a five-year offtake agreement with cobalt trading firm Stratton Metal Resources for the sale of future cobalt sulfate production from the First Cobalt refinery in Ontario.
  • First Cobalt says it will have the option to sell up to 100% of its annual cobalt sulfate production to Stratton Metals once its refinery is in production.
  • The company says the five-year offtake contract matches the expected term of a project debt facility being negotiated as well as long-term arrangements for refinery feedstock.
  • First Cobalt's Ontario refinery should be able to produce 25K metric tons/year of battery-grade cobalt sulfate, Peter Arendas writes in a neutral analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.