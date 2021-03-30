TikTok owner ByteDance hits over $250B valuation in private trades
Mar. 29, 2021 11:26 PM ETByteDance (BDNCE)BDNCEBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ByteDance (BDNCE) shares are reportedly trading in the secondary market with a valuation of over $250B, up $50B in the past month.
- Bloomberg sources say the sudden valuation increase came as investors grew more confident in the business and management mulled potential IPO paths, which could include listing individual businesses or the whole business.
- ByteDance is still facing regulatory scrutiny with the Biden administration reviewing TikTok after the Trump administration backed a sale of its U.S. assets to Oracle and Walmart. In China, regulators are cracking down on the broader tech industry, and ByteDance is one of the companies in focus.
- Recent news: Last week, ByteDance appointed former Xiaomi exec Shou Zi Chew as CFO.