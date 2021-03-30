Asian indices in green; Japan Retail sales fell 1.5% in February
Mar. 30, 2021 1:12 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Japan +0.10%. Japan Retail sales lost 1.5% Y/Y in February, lower than the forecast for a 2.8% drop, prior -2.4%.
- Japan Retail sales +3.1% M/M vs. expectations of +0.8%, prior -1.7%.
- “The market fell due to the sell-off of shares that traded ex-dividend,” said Chihiro Ohta at the investment research and services for SMBC Nikko Securities.
- China +0.59%. Shares edged higher led by gains in new energy and healthcare shares.
- Hong Kong +1.18%.
- Australia -0.71%.
- On Wall Street, Dow Jones rose 0.3%, S&P 500 lost 0.09% and Nasdaq dropped 0.6%.
- Oil fluctuated as traders looked to this week’s OPEC+ meeting to discuss production levels for May. Brent crude futures up 0.18% to $65.10/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.19% to $61.68/barrel.
- Treasury yields climbed as investors weighed rapid progress in the U.S. vaccine rollout after the state of New York announced people aged 30 and older could get coronavirus vaccinations starting March 30. Ten-year Treasury yields rose to 1.73%.
- U.S. stock futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.14%; S&P 500 +0.10%; Nasdaq -0.04%.