PTC Therapeutics' Evrysdi OK'd in Europe for spinal muscular atrophy

Mar. 30, 2021 1:57 AM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)PTCTBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization to PTC Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PTCT) Evrysdi (risdiplam) for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in patients 2 months and older.
  • Evrysdi will be for SMA Type 1, 2 or 3 patients with one to four SMN2 copies.
  • The EC approval is based on FIREFISH study in infants aged 2 to 7 months and the SUNFISH study in children and young adults.
  • The review was completed under the accelerated assessment pathway for medicines.
  • Evrysdi was granted PRIME designation by the EMA in 2018 and Orphan Drug Designation in 2019.
  • While Quant Rating for PTC is Very Bearish, Wall Street Sell-siders are Bullish with PT of $62.45.
  • Yesterday, PTCT was raised to sector perform from under perform at RBC, with PT set to $47.
