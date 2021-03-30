GCP Applied Technologies raises price for Cement Additives
- GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) implements price increases for certain Cement Additives, which were allowable under contract terms.
- "This price increase is necessary to meet unprecedented inflationary pressures facing the global chemical and construction industries. These are resulting from tightness in the raw materials supply chain exacerbated by restrictions of ocean freight and the winter storm which impacted gulf coast chemical manufacturers in the US. We now see that we are likely to be in an inflationary cycle for all of 2021," says Dr. Boudewijn van Lent, GCP’s EVP of Specialty Construction Chemicals.
- Press Release