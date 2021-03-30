European shares climb; Germany imports rise 1.7% in February

Mar. 30, 2021 4:50 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • London +0.64%. Shares advance boosted by gains in bank and mining stocks.
  • Germany +0.66%. February import price index +1.7% M/M vs +1.3% expected, prior +1.9%.
  • Import price index +1.4% Y/Y vs +1.1% expected, prior -1.2%.
  • France +0.66%. March consumer confidence 94 vs 91 expected, prior 91.
  • European stocks advanced with focus on vaccine-led economic recovery optimism.
  • Germany’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to -0.27%.
  • Britain’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to 0.839%.
  • 10-year yields are up 5 bps to 1.75% with Biden's spending plans in focus and U.S. bond selloff driven by news that those aged 30 and older would now be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations in U.S.
  • European futures are higher. FTSE +0.36%; CAC +0.74%; DAX +0.27% and EURO STOXX +0.13%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.