European shares climb; Germany imports rise 1.7% in February
Mar. 30, 2021 4:50 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +0.64%. Shares advance boosted by gains in bank and mining stocks.
- Germany +0.66%. February import price index +1.7% M/M vs +1.3% expected, prior +1.9%.
- Import price index +1.4% Y/Y vs +1.1% expected, prior -1.2%.
- France +0.66%. March consumer confidence 94 vs 91 expected, prior 91.
- European stocks advanced with focus on vaccine-led economic recovery optimism.
- Germany’s 10-year yield climbed five basis points to -0.27%.
- Britain’s 10-year yield gained five basis points to 0.839%.
- 10-year yields are up 5 bps to 1.75% with Biden's spending plans in focus and U.S. bond selloff driven by news that those aged 30 and older would now be eligible for coronavirus vaccinations in U.S.
- European futures are higher. FTSE +0.36%; CAC +0.74%; DAX +0.27% and EURO STOXX +0.13%.