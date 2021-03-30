Health Canada gives green light to Tetra Bio's ARDS-003 trial in COVID-19

Mar. 30, 2021 5:04 AM ETTetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (TBPMF)TBPMFBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) announces that Health Canada supports the filing of a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for assessing their novel drug candidate, ARDS-003, in patients with COVID-19.
  • Tetra's trial will be the first worldwide drug which involves the use of an injectable sterile synthetic cannabinoid in patients infected by COVID-19.
  • The proposed study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary efficacy of ascending doses of ARDS-003 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with pneumonia and at risk of developing acute respiratory distress syndrome.
  • Health Canada acknowledged that Tetra's extensive nonclinical data meet the authority's requirements for a New Molecular Entity and granted the Company the approval for filing a CTA.
  • The authorities also agreed on the proposed study design, target population, and primary and secondary objectives and endpoints of the study in severe COVID-19 patients.
  • The investigational drug is designed to dampen the cytokine release syndrome and will be administered in combination with dexamethasone.
