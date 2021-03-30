Vipshop approves $500M buyback program
Mar. 30, 2021 6:11 AM ETVipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS), TMEVIPS, TMEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has authorized to repurchase up to $500M of its Class A ordinary shares over the 24-month period.
- The company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.
- The company is taking lower stock prices for granted and following the footsteps of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), which approved $1B buyback program.
- Vipshop and Tencent Music were part of $20B of block trades last week, which erased $35B from the values of bellwether stocks.
- Shares up 5.3% premarket.