Vipshop approves $500M buyback program

  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has authorized to repurchase up to $500M of its Class A ordinary shares over the 24-month period.
  • The company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.
  • The company is taking lower stock prices for granted and following the footsteps of Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME), which approved $1B buyback program.
  • Vipshop and Tencent Music were part of $20B of block trades last week, which erased $35B from the values of bellwether stocks.
  • Shares up 5.3% premarket.
