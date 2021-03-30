GameStop appoints chief growth officer with Amazon background
Mar. 30, 2021
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) says it hired Elliott Wilke for the role of chief growth officer at the company. Mr. Wilke’s start date is April 5, 2021.
- Wilke brings nearly two decades of branding, consumer goods and e-commerce experience to GameStop after joining the retailer from Amazon, where he spent the past seven years holding a variety of senior roles across segments such as Amazon Fresh, Prime Pantry and Worldwide Private Brands.
- At GameStop, Wilke will oversee growth strategies and marketing, with a focus on increasing customer loyalty and growing the reach of Power Up Rewards and Game Informer. He will also work with other leaders on initiatives that include expanding the company’s use of customer insights and metrics to optimize channel marketing.
- GME +0.82% premarket to $182.79
- Source: Press Release
- GameStop lost a key exec last week right before the earnings report.