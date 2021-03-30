Yelp upgraded to Buy at Citi on improving revenue growth, operating leverage
Mar. 30, 2021 7:15 AM ETYelp Inc. (YELP)YELPBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Forecasting better growth and operating leverage ahead, Citi upgrades Yelp (NYSE:YELP) from Neutral to Buy and lifts the price target from $33 to $48.
- Analyst Jason Bazinet expects Yelp to "benefit from four trends over the next few years": local businesses gaining strength as the economy reopens, increasing revenue generation from Services leads, more sales moving to the self-service channel, and moderating lease costs as Yelp subleases more office space.
- Bazinet: "As such, we see better topline growth and more robust operating leverage ahead."
- Yelp shares are up 1.8% pre-market to $37.85.
- Last month, Yelp shares gained after the company reported a surprise fiscal Q3 profit.