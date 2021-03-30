Papa John's over Domino's in pizza stock check by BMO Capital
- BMO Capital Markets starts off coverage on Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) with an Outperform rating and slots Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) with a Market Perform rating.
- Analyst Peter Strelzik sees accelerating margin opportunities for PZZA and strengthening cash returns for shareholders. Limited upside is seen for Domino's until the cadence and trajectory of a "return to normal" is clearer.
- BMO assigns a price target of $105 on Papa John's and a price target of $400 on Domino's.
- Shares of Papa John's are up 2.09% premarket, while Domino's is flat in early action.
