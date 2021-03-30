Horizon Therapeutics to resupply Tepezza for thyroid eye disease beginning in April

  • The FDA has approved Horizon Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:HZNP) prior approval supplement (PAS) to previous Biologics Licensing Application (BLA) giving Horizon authorization to manufacture more Tepezza drug product resulting in an increased number of vials with each manufacturing slot.
  • The company plans to resupply beginning in April, ending the supply disruption that began in December 2020, following U.S. government orders prioritizing the manufacturing of a COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Supply resolution is expected to remove the overhang on the stock as investors awaited update on Tepezza re-launch.
  • HZNP continues to expect FY 2021 Tepezza net sales of more than $1.275B. Tepezza is indicated for the treatment of Thyroid Eye Disease.
  • In addition, Horizon is making progress with its second drug product manufacturer and is on track to begin shipping Tepezza supply from this manufacturer, following FDA approval, by year end.
  • HZNP shares up 2.4% premarket trading at $82.10.
