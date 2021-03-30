GSX Techedu shares advances on CEO's plan to purchase up to $50M shares

Mar. 30, 2021 7:57 AM ETGaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU)GOTUBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor31 Comments
  • Mr. Larry Xiangdong Chen, founder, Chairman and CEO of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) +5.5% premarket, intends to use his personal funds to purchase up to $50M of the company's shares over the next 12 months.
  • Mr. Larry Xiangdong Chen currently has not pledged any of his equity interest in the company as security or collateral to any third party.
  • As of March 30, 2021, the company had repurchased $39.8M of its shares under the buyback program approved in May, 2020 to repurchase up to $150M, effective until May 6, 2022.
  • GSX Techedu was one of the companies caught up in the forced liquidation of Archegos Capital Management.
  • The companies shares plunged last week on reports of new on-line education policies in China.
