Roku stock upped at Truist on platform business upside
Mar. 30, 2021 8:02 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)
- Expecting upside from Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) platform business, Truist upgrades the company from Hold to Buy with a $367 price target.
- Analyst Matthew Thornton notes that the firm's gross margin estimates for the platform business are 4% higher than consensus for Q1, 11% higher for Q2, 4% above for the full year, and 7% ahead for 2022. Truist sees similar upside levels for revenue and EBITDA.
- Catalysts could include TCL Roku TVs rolling out in the UK and Brazil, and Roku's "progress with linear addressable" TV, which could "add low-hundreds-of-millions gross profit."
- Thornton also notes the "more tenable" valuation following Roku's recent pullback.
- ROKU shares are up 1.3% pre-market to $304.70.
- Last week, Roku launched an ad brand studio ahead of TV upfronts.