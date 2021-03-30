Roku stock upped at Truist on platform business upside

Mar. 30, 2021 8:02 AM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)ROKUBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor20 Comments
  • Expecting upside from Roku's (NASDAQ:ROKU) platform business, Truist upgrades the company from Hold to Buy with a $367 price target.
  • Analyst Matthew Thornton notes that the firm's gross margin estimates for the platform business are 4% higher than consensus for Q1, 11% higher for Q2, 4% above for the full year, and 7% ahead for 2022. Truist sees similar upside levels for revenue and EBITDA.
  • Catalysts could include TCL Roku TVs rolling out in the UK and Brazil, and Roku's "progress with linear addressable" TV, which could "add low-hundreds-of-millions gross profit."
  • Thornton also notes the "more tenable" valuation following Roku's recent pullback.
  • ROKU shares are up 1.3% pre-market to $304.70.
  • Last week, Roku launched an ad brand studio ahead of TV upfronts.
