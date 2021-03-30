PolarityTE shares rise on SkinTE powered Q4 revenue beat
- PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) share up more than 5% premarket after the company posts fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the strength in the company's SkinTE business.
- Total revenue in the fourth quarter more than doubled to $3.59M compared to the same period last year. Analysts were expecting $2.9M.
- Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $42.85M compared with a net loss of $92.49M last year.
- As of December 31, 2020, the company had $25.52M in cash and cash equivalents.
- PolarityTE expects existing cash and cash equivalents to be sufficient to fund activities through the end of 2021 and into the third quarter of 2022.
- The company also highlighted that its financial numbers in the quarter benefitted from its restructuring initiatives and cost cutting measure employed last year.
- "...We reduced our commercial operations in May 2020 and have realized a substantial reduction in our operating expenses," CEO David Seaburg said.
- "This cost savings coupled with our recent capital raises means we have the resources to pursue the FDA regulatory process and fund our operations well into 2022."
