PolarityTE shares rise on SkinTE powered Q4 revenue beat

  • PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) share up more than 5% premarket after the company posts fourth-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by the strength in the company's SkinTE business.
  • Total revenue in the fourth quarter more than doubled to $3.59M compared to the same period last year. Analysts were expecting $2.9M.
  • Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $42.85M compared with a net loss of $92.49M last year.
  • As of December 31, 2020, the company had $25.52M in cash and cash equivalents.
  • PolarityTE expects existing cash and cash equivalents to be sufficient to fund activities through the end of 2021 and into the third quarter of 2022.
  • The company also highlighted that its financial numbers in the quarter benefitted from its restructuring initiatives and cost cutting measure employed last year.
  • "...We reduced our commercial operations in May 2020 and have realized a substantial reduction in our operating expenses," CEO David Seaburg said.
  • "This cost savings coupled with our recent capital raises means we have the resources to pursue the FDA regulatory process and fund our operations well into 2022."
  • Previously (March 30): PolarityTE beats on revenue.
