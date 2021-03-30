Merck's Organon acquires Alydia Health for $240M

Mar. 30, 2021 8:06 AM ETMerck & Co., Inc. (MRK)MRKBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • After the intended Merck (NYSE:MRK) spinoff of Organon, Organon will acquire Alydia Health, a medical device company focused on preventing maternal morbidity and mortality caused by postpartum hemorrhage or abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding.
  • Organon has agreed to acquire Alydia for up to $240M total consideration, including $215M upfront plus a $25M contingent milestone payment.
  • $50M of the upfront payment will be paid by Organon prior to the spinoff; $165M upon close of the acquisition, and the remainder upon achievement of the milestone.
  • The transaction is expected to close on completion of spinoff of Organon from Merck, currently anticipated in late Q2.
  • The acquisition will help enable growth of the Jada System, including potential expansion into Europe and other developed countries.
