Japan's biggest bank MUFG may lose $300M on Archegos liquidation
Mar. 30, 2021 8:07 AM ETMUFG, CS, NMR
- Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) may suffer a $300M loss related to the liquidation of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management.
- MUFG's securities said in a statement that its evaluating the extent of the loss at its European unit, according to a Bloomberg report. Any loss won't have a material impact on the firm's business capability or financial soundness.
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) may have lost $3b-$4b, according to an FT report. Nomura (NYSE:NMR) said it may see a loss of $2b related to the trading of a U.S. client.
- MUFG down 2.8% in premarket trading. CS fell 2.6% after dropping 12% yesterday and Nomura declined 2.4% after falling 14% yesterday.
