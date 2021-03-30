Japan's biggest bank MUFG may lose $300M on Archegos liquidation

  • Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) may suffer a $300M loss related to the liquidation of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management.
  • MUFG's securities said in a statement that its evaluating the extent of the loss at its European unit, according to a Bloomberg report. Any loss won't have a material impact on the firm's business capability or financial soundness.
  • Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) may have lost $3b-$4b, according to an FT report. Nomura (NYSE:NMR) said it may see a loss of $2b related to the trading of a U.S. client.
  • MUFG down 2.8% in premarket trading. CS fell 2.6% after dropping 12% yesterday and Nomura declined 2.4% after falling 14% yesterday.
  • Yesterday, Bank stocks pare declines as investors assess hedge fund collapse.
