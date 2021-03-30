NFI nabs 46 BYD ADL electric buses order for Stagecoach fleets in Scotland
- NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) announced that its subsidiary Alexander Dennis (ADL) and BYD UK electric vehicle partnership (BYD ADL), the UK's leading electric bus producer, has taken firm orders from Stagecoach for 46 (24 single deck and 22 double deck buses) zero emission buses.
- Using BYD's battery electric driveline technology, ADL will assemble the buses at its factory in Falkirk.
- The BYD ADL partnership is the intended supplier on 172 successful zero-emission bus proposals part-funded by the Scottish Government through the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme enabling bus companies invest in electric vehicles and associated infrastructure.
- The Scottish Government has set a legally binding target to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, while Stagecoach has recently announced that it is targeting a zero-emissions bus fleet by 2035.